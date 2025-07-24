Why Gros Michel Bananas Never Made A Comeback

Those of you who have played the hit game "Balatro" probably know the story of Gros Michel and Cavendish, even if you've never actually read about it as such. For those who haven't spent hours playing, there is a Joker (or power-up) called Gros Michel, which provides a small boost with the caveat that there is a 1 in 6 chance of the power-up destroying itself at the end of each round. But if it does "go extinct," fear not: That allows you to buy Cavendish, a significantly more powerful Joker with a much lower chance of self-destruction.

This reflects the story of the real-life Gros Michel bananas. Originally the dominant banana cultivar, it was decimated by disease, allowing Cavendish to become, well, the top banana. And yet Gros Michel (or "Big Mike", as it's known to its friends) is not quite extinct. However, for a number of reasons, it is much more rare than it once was.

The Gros Michel cultivar was originally grown in Martinique, a French colony in the Caribbean, before spreading elsewhere throughout the 19th century. It soon became the most popular banana in the world — when people in ice cream parlors enjoyed banana splits (well before Dairy Queen's Banana Split Blizzard), or when someone in a movie took a pratfall on a banana peel, they were eating (and/or slipping on) a Gros Michel. But everything changed with the arrival of Panama disease.