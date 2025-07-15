Yes, You Can Still Get A Banana Split Blizzard At Dairy Queen (But There's A Catch)

While it's possible to order an off-menu Banana Split Blizzard from Dairy Queen, being conscious of when and how you purchase it is important because it's among the more demanding items for workers to make. Because of this, many current and former DQ employees recommend ordering a Banana Split Blizzard during a down period at the restaurant and avoiding the mini version altogether.

According to a Reddit thread on the subject, the reason mini Banana Split Blizzards are so annoying to make is due to the sheer amount of fruity mix-ins they need to fit in the small cup. "The thing is going to be a little soupy regardless," one employee explained. "I can account for that by adding a little less of everything in larger sizes, but there's almost no way to make a mini of it that either isn't pure liquid or has barely anything in it."

As for the timing concern, DQ staff prefer to be given a suitable amount of time to make the treat correctly — which they likely won't have when the store is filled with customers. While the peak hours for Dairy Queen vary depending on location, they're typically sometime in the afternoon or evening, and weekends tend to be busier. This means that your best bet to avoid the crowd is likely right around the time that Dairy Queen stops serving breakfast.