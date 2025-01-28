Here's What Time Dairy Queen Stops Serving Breakfast

When you think of Dairy Queen, soft serve ice cream and an array of Blizzards probably come to mind. Whether it's the classic flavors or the go-to add-ins we all know and love, these are the items most associated with the fast food chain. However, despite offering the typical fast food chicken, fries, and your other favorite Dairy Queen menu items, breakfast is not the first thing you'd expect. But some Dairy Queen locations do serve breakfast, starting at around 6 or 7 a.m. and ending by 10:30 or 11 a.m. Unfortunately, unlike other fast food chains that serve breakfast all day, Dairy Queen moves on to lunch service by noon.

While the hours are pretty standard for breakfast service, the DQ breakfast menu is relatively limited. Online, Dairy Queen lists just five items: biscuits with sausage gravy, taquitos, breakfast sandwiches (with or without eggs), and a country breakfast plate. However, the online menu is more streamlined compared to what's offered in-store. Some locations serve breakfast bowls, breakfast burritos, pancakes, and limited edition treats (like mini cinnamon donuts) — all of which vary depending on the location you visit.