The Add-Ins You Need To Take Banana Bread To The Next Level

Buying bananas is difficult when you're food shopping for one. You have to work around the ripeness of the bunch and you can't exactly decide the exact number of bananas you get. If you buy too many and the bunch is already ripe, you may gift your produce basket with brown bananas in just a day's time.

But an overripe banana is the gift that keeps on giving. No one wants to chow down on a mushy, brown, sticky fruit — instead, you can mash it, mix it into a batter, throw it into the oven, and enjoy a warm, sweet banana bread. While its simplicity is part of its charm, banana bread can sometimes fall flat — the flavor, after all, is quite one note. Erin Jeanne McDowell, cookbook author and host of Happy Baking on YouTube, gave us her tips on how to prevent a boring banana bread.

McDowell said incorporating a fatty, creamy addition to the liquid ingredients results in a more decadent texture and deeper flavor. "Sour cream is often used as one of the liquid ingredients and adds richness and a little tang to the banana bread," McDowell wrote in a statement to The Takeout. "A healthier swap would be yogurt, which contains less richness but similar tanginess and liquifying potential." If you don't have sour cream at home, you can whip up your own at home by mixing cream with an acid.