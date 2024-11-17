Martha Stewart's Magic Ingredient For Better Banana Bread

Martha Stewart, the lifestyle icon, seemingly has a secret for just about everything. From baking hacks to decor tips to Halloween costumes, she always has the magic touch. Stewart's secrets easily extend to cover banana bread, where her addition of sour cream turns ordinary banana bread into something special.

Banana bread is a baking classic that can be tweaked in plenty of ways. The addition of walnuts or chocolate chips adds sweetness and crunch. A splash of orange juice can add a pleasing citrus flavor while making fresh-baked banana bread even softer. Any way you enjoy it, it's flavorful, soft, chewy, and nostalgic.

So what's the deal with sour cream, Martha Stewart's secret ingredient? According to Stewart, sour cream offers several benefits when it's swapped for milk or buttermilk in a recipe. First, it adds a tangy flavor to the bread, which can help balance the sweetness of the banana. Second, it helps reinforce the structure of the bread, which gives you a moist loaf of bread that's easy to cut when it's done baking. Adding sour cream to your recipe is easy, too. After whisking your dry ingredients and adding butter, you can incorporate the bananas, vanilla, and sour cream shortly before pouring your bread mixture into a pan for baking.