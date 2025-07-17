Meet The Super Moist Southern Cake That Tastes Like Banana Bread

So how did this Jamaican dessert become so popular in the South that you'd be forgiven for thinking it originated in the land of Dixie? Well, first, the Jamaican Tourist Board shared the recipe in 1968 as a way to encourage Americans to come visit. (This was in the years following Jamaica's independence from the United Kingdom, and while it of course had a national identity of its own, it wasn't quite a known quantity internationally at that point.)

Over the course of the next decade, it began to gradually spread across the South, but it didn't become truly well-known until Southern Living featured one Mrs. L.H. Wiggins' recipe for the cake in 1978. Wiggins' contribution became the most widely-read recipe in the magazine's history, and remains a reliable favorite to this day.

It should be noted, though, that hummingbird cake is much more popular in the South than in Jamaica. If you were to go to a bakery in Jamaica, you'd find banana bread, rum-infused black cakes, and treats descended from Portuguese Jews such as gizzada, but hummingbird cake isn't nearly as much of a hit. Still, it's hard to quibble with good cake, right?