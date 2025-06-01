The Tangy Addition That Makes Store-Bought Icing Easier To Spread
If you've ever had a homemade frosting recipe go sideways, you'll know that the store-bought version can be a real lifesaver. Not only does it save your time and sanity, but there's also plenty of great tasting store-bought frosting brands to choose from. That being said, store-bought frosting can often be on the firmer side, especially if you've pulled yours out of the fridge. And if you're working with delicate cupcakes or cakes, this is a disaster waiting to happen. Luckily, you can solve this by adding in some softened cream cheese.
Cream cheese will add some fat to your frosting, making it ultra creamy and spreadable. It's also a great way to amp up your icing flavor, since it adds a subtle hint of tanginess to the mix. The easiest way to incorporate it is by beating in your softened cream cheese with an electric mixer – and whipping your frosting is another trick to make it easier to spread.
Why cream cheese is the perfect frosting addition
Adding cream cheese to your frosting will not only allow you to spread it easily onto your baked goods, but the fat will give your icing an extra smooth consistency. And we all know a smooth frosting is what gives you bakery-style results. You also don't need to add much to see a difference — a few tablespoons is more than enough. Just incorporate the cream cheese until you get the consistency you want. Additionally, this creamy ingredient will help your frosting hold its shape better, which is key if you're using it for piping and decorating.
The tanginess in the cream cheese will also mellow out any overpowering sweetness – as store-bought frostings are often on the sweeter side. It's the perfect way to make your frosting taste richer and decadent, without upping the sugar. Plus, the subtle flavors of cream cheese pair well with basically any frosting you can buy. So whether you're making birthday cupcakes with strawberry frosting or a flourless chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, adding some cream cheese to the mix is an easy upgrade.