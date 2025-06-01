The Tangy Addition That Makes Store-Bought Icing Easier To Spread

If you've ever had a homemade frosting recipe go sideways, you'll know that the store-bought version can be a real lifesaver. Not only does it save your time and sanity, but there's also plenty of great tasting store-bought frosting brands to choose from. That being said, store-bought frosting can often be on the firmer side, especially if you've pulled yours out of the fridge. And if you're working with delicate cupcakes or cakes, this is a disaster waiting to happen. Luckily, you can solve this by adding in some softened cream cheese.

Cream cheese will add some fat to your frosting, making it ultra creamy and spreadable. It's also a great way to amp up your icing flavor, since it adds a subtle hint of tanginess to the mix. The easiest way to incorporate it is by beating in your softened cream cheese with an electric mixer – and whipping your frosting is another trick to make it easier to spread.