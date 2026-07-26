Forget Banana Bread: 14 Genius Uses For Overripe Bananas You've Never Thought Of

One of the biggest mistakes people make with bananas is tossing them when they become overripe. Many people gravitate toward a perfectly uniform fruit with a bright yellow exterior. While this type of banana is perfect for snacking, overripe bananas have their own appeal. Though the softer texture and brown spots can be visually unappealing, these are actually signs of a more flavorful fruit. An overripe banana means the starches have broken down into sugar, giving it a concentrated sweetness that works perfectly in all kinds of recipes.

Now, for most people, a bunch of overripe bananas sitting on the counter typically only means one thing: A fresh-baked loaf of banana bread is in the near future. However, to limit yourself to churning out one loaf after another would be a mistake. There are plenty of other uses for those extra spotty bananas you have laying around, ranging from easy two-minute desserts to savory entrees. Even the peel has potential when you think outside the box.