A Guide To All The Sides At A Brazilian Steakhouse

Walking into a Brazilian steakhouse is like stepping into a carnivorous fantasy. Skewers of sizzling beef, lamb, pork, and chicken parade from grill to table, sliced straight onto your plate until you're ready to tap out. The meat steals the show, and rightfully so, but ask anyone who knows their way around a churrascaria and they'll tell you the real secret lives on the sidelines.

The buffet and side plates aren't just filler — they're the glue that makes the whole feast work. Without something starchy to soak up juices or fresh to cut through fat, you'd never make it past the first few skewers. Brazilians know this, which is why steakhouses often boast spreads loaded with an array of palate cleansers and flavor boosters designed to turn a pile of grilled meat into a balanced (if still over-the-top) meal.

I lived in southern Brazil, where churrasco originated, for two years, and learned quickly that these sides are as much about culture as cuisine. Each one tells its own story, and together, they keep the meal moving, lending the meal a sort of rhythm. So, don't make the rookie mistake of missing the sides at a Brazilian steakhouse.