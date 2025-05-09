What's The Difference Between Yuca And Potatoes?

If you're a fan of starchy comfort foods, you've probably had plenty of potatoes in your life (fried, roasted, or Millionaire Mashed Potatoes over the holidays). But have you met yuca yet? Also known as cassava, this tropical root is essential in global food circles, so it's worth a closer look. While yuca and potatoes share some surface-level similarities, they're surprisingly different once you "dig" in. We know that potatoes are the O.G. root vegetable of the Andes. Cultivated for thousands of years in South America, they eventually made their way to Europe and became a staple almost everywhere. They come in all shapes, sizes, and colors; think buttery Yukon Golds, fluffy Russets, or those pretty purple Peruvian varieties.

Yuca, on the other hand, hails from the tropics. A tuber native to South America but now grown in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, it's a food security crop that thrives in poor soil and dry conditions. This makes the knobby root a lifeline food in many parts of the developing world. Its surprisingly rugged appearance includes a bark-like brown skin with bright white flesh inside. Both of these root veggies are high in carbohydrates, but yuca packs in more calories and starch per serving. It's often touted for its health benefits in terms of digestive health and blood glucose control while also being a good source of vitamin C. Just like potatoes, yuca can be prepared in a variety of ways: boiling, baking, frying, or mashing.