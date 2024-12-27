Skip The Frozen Goya Stuff And Peel Your Own Fresh Yuca

Let's get one thing straight: I'm not here to tell you to abandon all frozen produce like it's a plague upon your freezer. One study even shows that frozen fruits and veggies maintain just as much — if not more — vitamins than their fresh counterparts. Being a lazy cook myself, I'll always be pro-frozen veg for the ease it brings to mealtimes, but there are some plants that just hit differently when they're fresh, like yuca. Also known as cassava or manioc, this root vegetable is a staple in Latin American dishes, from beloved tamale variations to Belizean stews and breads. You could even whip up a batch of yuca fries to complement your pollo campero. Many African and Asian nations have a slew of dishes using the root, too.

But while frozen yuca may keep all its nutrients, the texture suffers a bit if you intend to fry it up — boiling, on the other hand, makes little difference! Peeling and preparing yuca from scratch isn't too hard, though. First, rinse your yuca and cut off the ends. Some people prefer making one big slit down the middle of the root and peeling the skin away from there, while others like cutting their yuca into 2- to 3-inch chunks and using a heavy-duty peeler to handle the thick, tough skin. However you do it, be thorough: Yuca skin is toxic to humans, so don't leave even a streak of brown behind, and always cook your yuca before eating it.