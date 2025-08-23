The Best Items On The Fogo De Chão Menu, According To Customer Reviews

Picanha is a signature dish at Brazilian steakhouses and one that most reviewers encourage you to sample. There is no understating the significance of the cut of beef to the identity of the steakhouse. The menu proudly declares: "There would be no churrasco without picanha."

While popular in Brazil, it's not a common cut at American butcher counters. The highly flavorful steak comes from the sirloin cap and is encased with a thick fat cap that bastes the meat as it cooks. It's prepared in the traditional Brazilian style. The meat is folded into a crescent and skewered so that the fat forms a horseshoe around it. Then, it is grilled over an open flame and carried directly to the dining table where it is offered to guests. A Yelper in Brooklyn spoke for most reviewers when they praised the steak for being "tender, juicy, and not over-salted."

On the other coast, a reviewer in Los Angeles claimed to be "obsessed" with the picanha because it is "a beautiful, salty, tender cut of beef." Most of their fellow Angelenos agree, including one who provided an interesting menu hack in their Yelp review. "The house picanha is always delicious," they wrote. "If you take the cheese bread and make a sandwich with the meat it's the best combination ever." Coast-to-coast, there is a consensus among reviewers that picanha is a must-have dish at Fogo de Chão.