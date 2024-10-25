10 Types Of Caribbean Rum And What Makes Them Unique, According To A Rum Expert

If you've ever been to the Caribbean, you know that rum is serious business there . For centuries, the region was a major producer of sugar, the raw material used for making rum. Different islands in the Caribbean developed production methods that gave rise to rums with unique properties.

To get a better sense of exactly what these properties were and how they relate to each place's history and cultural identity, I spoke with Ian Burrell, a self-described "Global Rum Ambassador" whose life has been steeped in rum for decades. "Rum is going to be different in each region of the Caribbean and that's why it's important to distinguish rum by geography," Burrell told me.

Burrell, who has Jamaican roots and was a bartender before becoming one of the world's foremost experts on rum, told me that in Caribbean culture, rum isn't just a drink, it's "a spirit that is part of a way of life." He called rum "eau de vie," French for "water of life." He also just came out with a new book, Rum: A Tasting Guide , which serves as a guide to using rum for anyone who's curious to learn more about the liquor's rich history.