Once you've parboiled your potatoes in a slow cooker, you'll need to drain, cool, and chop them before mixing them with some type of dressing. A standard potato salad might be made with mayonnaise, and could include other ingredients such as celery, pickle relish, or hard-boiled eggs. The eggs can also be cooked in a separate crockpot, finishing in about three hours if set on high. To spice things up without too much effort, you could add smoked paprika, cayenne, or Old Bay seasoning.

Even though Labor Day is an all-American holiday, you might want to give your potato salad a European twist. If you swap out the mayonnaise for a vinaigrette, add onions and bacon, and serve the salad warm, you'll have a uniquely German variant. Another option for mayonnaise haters would be an Italian-style potato salad. Two of them, in fact: Insalata pantesca is made with potatoes, tomatoes, red onions, olives, and capers in oil and vinegar, while patate prezzemolate combines potatoes with olive oil and parsley.

For an Asian-style potato salad, you could go with something Japanese by mixing the potatoes with Kewpie mayo, carrots, cucumbers, and red onions. There's also potato raita, a South Asian dish that consists of parboiled potatoes in plain yogurt seasoned with Indian-style spices such as cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, amchoor (dried mango powder), and asafoetida (a pungent powder made from a fennel-adjacent herb called ferula). With a little slow-cooking and some creative recipes, you're guaranteed to make your Labor Day celebration, or at least your potato salad, that much tastier.