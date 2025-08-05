For A Lighter BBQ Side Dish, Try An Italian-Style Potato Salad

A lot of people find that hot weather tanks their appetite, and most people prefer to eat lighter food when the temperature soars. You know who didn't get the memo? Whoever designed the classic backyard barbecue menu. How else could you account for dishes such as mayonnaise-heavy potato salad? Not only is all mayo really too rich for a hot day, but there's also the risk that your cookout guests could wind up with food poisoning if it stays in the sun too long. One way to lighten up potato salad is to go Mediterranean and riff off a couple of Italian potato salads dressed with (what else?) olive oil.

One such salad, known as insalata pantesca, originated on the island of Pantelleria off the Sicilian coast. Olive oil and capers are two of Pantelleria's best-known products, so of course this salad calls for both of them (plus potatoes, of course). The other is called patate prezzemolate, two words that translate to "parsley potatoes," so that should give you some idea of the main ingredients. Neither salad has any creamy ingredients, and unless you feel the need to add cheese or meat (which is always an option), they should both be vegan-friendly.