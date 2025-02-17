The Potato Salad Mistake You're Making In The Grocery Store

Waxy potatoes have a higher water content and less starch than other types of potato. This means they won't absorb as much moisture during boiling and will remain dense once cooked. However, even if you use waxy potatoes, you can still end up with a mushy potato salad (if you're not careful).

When boiling your potatoes, it might seem logical to place them in water that is already boiling. But for evenly cooked potatoes, fully submerge them in a pot of cold water before bringing it to a boil. From there, keep the water at a light simmer. This is the best way to avoid some parts of the potato becoming mushy while other parts remain undercooked. Make sure to also add around 1 tablespoon of salt to the water for every pound of potatoes you use. This adds a great deal of flavor to the finished dish.

Cooking the potatoes right is crucial. When they're ready, they will be soft and tender enough to pierce with a fork. Your potatoes will take between eight to 12 minutes to reach this stage, depending on their size and thickness. If cooked properly, your waxy potatoes will hold their shape even when you're tossing them through a mayo or vinegar dressing. Remember: Add your vinaigrette while the potatoes are warm to maximize absorption. Mayo dressings should only be added to cooled potatoes, otherwise you risk ending up with an oily potato salad.