The Potato Salad Mistake You're Making In The Grocery Store
From opting to make German potato salad (which contains a few unique ingredients) to putting your own spin on classic American versions, there are many ways to make potato salad interesting. That being said, potatoes are always the key element in this dish, and if yours are mushy and falling apart then you've gone far wrong. Your potatoes should still be in good shape after being boiled. To ensure they are, you have to buy the right kind of potato when visiting the grocery store.
Potatoes come in three different texture varieties: starchy, all-purpose, and waxy. Starchy potatoes like russets usually fall apart during cooking and should be kept out of your cart when buying stuff for potato salad. Instead, look for waxy potatoes like red thumb or French fingerling; these varieties are the best at retaining their shape during cooking. Alternatively, all-purpose potatoes like Yukon gold or red gold can be used. Although slightly starchier, these potatoes still hold together when boiled. A good rule of thumb is to stick to any red or yellow potatoes; these will be on the waxier side.
How to cook your waxy potatoes
Waxy potatoes have a higher water content and less starch than other types of potato. This means they won't absorb as much moisture during boiling and will remain dense once cooked. However, even if you use waxy potatoes, you can still end up with a mushy potato salad (if you're not careful).
When boiling your potatoes, it might seem logical to place them in water that is already boiling. But for evenly cooked potatoes, fully submerge them in a pot of cold water before bringing it to a boil. From there, keep the water at a light simmer. This is the best way to avoid some parts of the potato becoming mushy while other parts remain undercooked. Make sure to also add around 1 tablespoon of salt to the water for every pound of potatoes you use. This adds a great deal of flavor to the finished dish.
Cooking the potatoes right is crucial. When they're ready, they will be soft and tender enough to pierce with a fork. Your potatoes will take between eight to 12 minutes to reach this stage, depending on their size and thickness. If cooked properly, your waxy potatoes will hold their shape even when you're tossing them through a mayo or vinegar dressing. Remember: Add your vinaigrette while the potatoes are warm to maximize absorption. Mayo dressings should only be added to cooled potatoes, otherwise you risk ending up with an oily potato salad.