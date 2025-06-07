The Secret To Amazing Potato Salad Is This Classic Seafood Seasoning

Where I'm from, potato salad is a big deal, and it's synonymous with firing up the grill and calling the family together for an old school cookout. "Nostalgic" is the perfect way that I'd describe potato salad and its effect on me. And now, there's a secret seasoning that can turn this creamy, tangy delight from a complementary side dish into the main attraction. If you've ever thought your potato salad needed a little more zing, the classic pantry upgrade you've been missing is Old Bay.

We all know the basic potato salad formula: boiled potatoes, mayo, mustard, a handful of chopped veggies, and maybe a hard-boiled egg or two. It's good (really good), but it could be so much better with a simple tweak. As it turns out, the seafood seasoning with the bright yellow label that's usually reserved for shrimp boils and crab feasts can work wonders for this popular barbecue dish. It lends a zesty kick, and a bit of seaside swagger to an otherwise ordinary bowl of potato salad. The seasoning's mix of celery salt, paprika, pepper, and warm spices creates a savory punch that balances perfectly with the creamy mayo base.