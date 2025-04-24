Upgrade Your Favorite Potato Salad With This Creamy Swap

There's still a dressing on this eggy potato salad, but it isn't mayonnaise-based. Taking a page out of the vinegary kick of German potato salad, this soft-boiled egg potato salad gets a tangy, punchy dressing to amp up the flavor. Start your potato salad with bulk potatoes by boiling them until done. Although any potatoes work, waxy potatoes like Yukon Gold and Red Bliss are recommended for their texture and ability to retain their structure after cooking. To save water and dishes, you can boil you eggs in the same pot by gently lowering them into the boiling water at the tail end of your potatoes' cook time — about 6 minutes for a runny center.

Take your eggs out when they're done cooking and let them cool in a bowl of ice water while you drain your potatoes. It's best to dress your potatoes while they're still warm so they can absorb the flavor of the dressing. Quickly throw together a dressing of oil, vinegar, and mustard to toss the potatoes in, and don't forget the salt and pepper. A sprinkle of fresh herbs like parsley and chives will add flavor and freshness to the simple dish. It isn't necessary, but it will add depth.

You have options on how you want to add your eggs. You can either slice them in half and place them on top so the yolks can drip down or you can mix them all up together. No matter your choice, this potato salad will come out egg-cellent,