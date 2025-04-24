Upgrade Your Favorite Potato Salad With This Creamy Swap
If you think you already know everything there is to know about potato salad, think again. Sure, the creamy mix of boiled potatoes and mayonnaise is a staple on summer picnic tables and barbecues, but it can get boring by the time Fourth of July comes around. It doesn't have to be this way, though. Even better, this unique potato salad hack doesn't involve mayonnaise at all.
Instead of mayo, try using soft-boiled eggs to make your potato salad creamy. After all, mayonnaise is essentially just oil and eggs. This version just cuts out the excess fat and replaces it with those rich, golden yolks. In an unconventional hybrid of two cult favorites (potato salad and egg salad), this potato salad adds a new layer of flavor and texture to the picnic classic, cuts out a lot of the fat, and adds protein in the process with the help of all the added eggs. Not that this is diet food, it just tastes good.
Potato and egg salad
There's still a dressing on this eggy potato salad, but it isn't mayonnaise-based. Taking a page out of the vinegary kick of German potato salad, this soft-boiled egg potato salad gets a tangy, punchy dressing to amp up the flavor. Start your potato salad with bulk potatoes by boiling them until done. Although any potatoes work, waxy potatoes like Yukon Gold and Red Bliss are recommended for their texture and ability to retain their structure after cooking. To save water and dishes, you can boil you eggs in the same pot by gently lowering them into the boiling water at the tail end of your potatoes' cook time — about 6 minutes for a runny center.
Take your eggs out when they're done cooking and let them cool in a bowl of ice water while you drain your potatoes. It's best to dress your potatoes while they're still warm so they can absorb the flavor of the dressing. Quickly throw together a dressing of oil, vinegar, and mustard to toss the potatoes in, and don't forget the salt and pepper. A sprinkle of fresh herbs like parsley and chives will add flavor and freshness to the simple dish. It isn't necessary, but it will add depth.
You have options on how you want to add your eggs. You can either slice them in half and place them on top so the yolks can drip down or you can mix them all up together. No matter your choice, this potato salad will come out egg-cellent,