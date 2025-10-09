This Is How Pumpkin Spice Became Associated With Fall

From the moment the first leaf crunches underfoot, autumn is in the air (no matter how hot it is), and many of us begin the American tradition of spending massive amounts on pumpkin spice-flavored products. We all know that pumpkin spice traditionally has no pumpkin in the mix whatsoever; it's usually made with a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves or allspice. Yet, it remains possibly the biggest fall staple. The reason for this dates back to the 18th century, when Europeans decided that it suited them better to take spices through forceful means in order to obtain more of them at a lower cost and higher profit. Once plantations were established to propagate and maintain these spices outside of their region of origin, the spices became less scarce.

Prior to this, spices were expensive and were typically only available to the wealthy, or for important meals. The most lavish dishes would be served around holidays like Christmas, or grand occasions; a tradition carried into America as home cooks used the beloved pumpkin spice (or a similar blend) to flavor a squash and custard pie that would become pumpkin pie. The first actual record of a pumpkin pie in America appeared in a cookbook published in 1776 titled "American Cookery," by Amelia Simmons. Flavoring squash with the blend of spices that would become known as pumpkin spice was history in the making, and had people looking forward to squash season for hundreds of years. But when did pumpkin spice become the icon it is today?