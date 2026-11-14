5 Sam's Club Member's Mark Items With Price Cuts In November 2026
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It's always a close competition between the biggest warehouse stores, but there are a few obvious ways Sam's Club beats Costco and BJ's. One of them is everyday value, and another might be accessible monthly savings. And with Member's Mark items already known for affordability, you get a lot of bang for your buck when you buy them on sale.
If you're shopping online or using the Sam's Club website to build a grocery list, you'll find all items with current discounts in the Saving's Center. The Instant Savings section is where limited-time monthly deals are listed. You've got to be quick to catch them, but it's worth it. The selection is often curated to fit the season, so you're likely to find exactly what you need at a price you can't refuse.
During November, for example, Sam's Club has slashed prices on stocking stuffers, electronics for holiday gifting, cozy clothing, and a ton of staples that are bound to be needed over Thanksgiving and the rest of the upcoming holiday season. Many of these staples are from the Member's Mark brand, meaning the price cuts are the cherry on top of already great value soups, autumnal sides, and cupboard basics that might just carry you through to the new year.
2-packs of Member's Mark heat-and-eat soups
Five kinds of premade Member's Mark soups are on offer during November. For a comforting meal, choose uncomplicated and hearty Broccoli Cheddar, Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice, or Lasagna Soup with Beef and Pork (the latter of which made our list of best new Sam's Club deli items of the year). The limited-time Tomato and Basil Bisque makes a great start to a full bells and whistles festive meal, while the gently spiced Shrimp and Corn Chowder is satisfying enough to serve to unexpected guests as the main course when you're keeping meals light post-Thanksgiving.
All five styles of soup come in microwavable, individually packaged two-portion packs and are currently available at a $1 discount. However, sizes and prices vary. The Broccoli Cheddar Soup is the cheapest at $7.96 for a pair of 32-ounce portions, while the priciest is the Lasagna Soup with Beef and Pork, which costs $10.87 for two 24-ounce containers. Find all five ready-to-heat-and-eat Member's Mark soups in the deli section at Sam's Club.
Member's Mark Jumbo Gourmet Chocolate Chip and Chunk Cookie Dough
Want a cozy home that smells like fresh cookies this winter, but aren't sure about the whole baking from scratch thing? You're in luck. You can currently save $2 on 4-pound packages of Member's Mark Jumbo Gourmet Chocolate Chip and Chunk Cookie Dough at Sam's Club, down from $12.42. Part of the brands Made Without Commitment, the dough is free of artificial colors and flavorings, as well as high fructose corn syrup, while its abundant chocolate chips and chunks are Rainforest Alliance Certified.
Pre-portioned and fully prepped to make a whopping 48 jumbo cookies (or other cookie dough creations), the dough comes in four packages, each with 12 servings. All you have to do to make them is preheat the oven, and slide the unbaked cookies in on a tray lined with parchment paper. Plus, as the product is explicitly marked as safe to eat raw, it won't be a problem if some of the dough doesn't make it to the oven (unless you have precisely 48 hungry guests waiting for a cookie).
If you're not on the hook for dessert ASAP, the dough can be frozen at home. Cookies can also be baked from frozen with an additional couple of minutes in the oven, making this the perfect buy to avoid snack emergencies during a busy festive season.
Buy a four-pack of Member's Mark Jumbo Gourmet Chocolate Chip and Chunk Cookie Dough for $10.42.
Member's Mark Real Crumbled Bacon
While bacon bits are almost always made with pork, they're not always smoked on genuine hardwood. This crumbled bacon from Member's Mark is the real thing, though. The fatty pork is smoked over wood chips for several hours for a deep flavor before being crumbled and packaged, ready to bring salt, fat, and crunch wherever they're needed. At the moment, these Member's Mark bacon crumbles are available at a $1 discount.
Once opened, these should be resealed well and kept in the fridge. According to the USDA, they'll stay fresh for 5 to 14 days when stored properly, but like with any meat product, keep an eye out for any off odors, colors, or textures.
At 20 ounces each, these are pretty big bags of bacon, and while that might initially sound like a lot of crumbles to consume in two weeks max, there are tons of delicious ways to use them, particularly through fall and winter. Add a sprinkle to autumnal root vegetable or squash soups to lend a simple dish both texture and flavor, or use your crumbled bacon in unexpected Thanksgiving side dishes, like gnocchi potato salad or braised cabbage. It's football season, too, which means it's time to start planning game day appetizers, many of which can be improved by crunchy, salty smoked bacon. If you need to buy yourself more time, they will also maintain their quality for up to three months when frozen.
Bags of Member's Mark Real Crumbled Bacon are currently on sale for $7.98 each.
Member's Mark Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
If you're hosting Thanksgiving this year, you probably have a lot to do. Sure, there are plenty of dishes you can make ahead, but there are also some you don't have to make at all. Mashed potatoes is one of them. These tubs of prepped, ready-to-heat-and-eat Yukon Gold mashers taste as good as homemade, with none of the elbow grease or washing up of the real thing. If you really want to convince your family and friends you worked on this side for hours, you can stir in some creative mashed potato seasonings like Boursin, mustard, grated cheese, or fresh herbs, serve them in a rustic dish, and slap a pat of butter on top. (I won't tell if you won't.)
Currently available for a buck off, this Member's Mark item is sold in a pack of two 32-ounce containers. In my experience, the mashed potatoes always get eaten, particularly when they're made with real butter and sea salt like this stuff. If your family is less carb-hungry than mine and this mash multi-pack looks intimidating, there are plenty of uses for the leftovers, from decadent potato soup (which would be great with some of those bacon bits) to savory Irish potato farls.
Buy 4 pounds of Member's Mark Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes for $6.87.
Member's Mark Chicken Broth
Six-packs of Member's Mark Chicken Broth are available for $1 less than usual at Sam's Club this month. These are 32-ounce cartons, so one or two of these jumbo packages should see even the keenest home cooks through a season of holiday gatherings, cozy pots of soup, and winter time illnesses that require abundant broth and crackers.
The broth is made with free-range chicken and flavored with herbs and vegetables. It's not homemade, but it might be the next best thing. Unlike DIY chicken broth, the Member's Mark stuff doesn't require hours of boiling bones while you stand by the pot skimming off impurities and wondering if it's really as worth your time as Martha Stewart claims.
Before being opened, the cartons are shelf-stable, so whether you currently have cooking plans or not, it makes sense to stock the cupboard. It'll be as useful for sauces, marinades, and light noodle soups in the spring as it is for richer fare through the colder months.
Packs of six Member's Mark Chicken Broth cartons are currently on sale for $6.98.