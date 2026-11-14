5 Sam's Club Member's Mark Items With Price Cuts In November 2026

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It's always a close competition between the biggest warehouse stores, but there are a few obvious ways Sam's Club beats Costco and BJ's. One of them is everyday value, and another might be accessible monthly savings. And with Member's Mark items already known for affordability, you get a lot of bang for your buck when you buy them on sale.

If you're shopping online or using the Sam's Club website to build a grocery list, you'll find all items with current discounts in the Saving's Center. The Instant Savings section is where limited-time monthly deals are listed. You've got to be quick to catch them, but it's worth it. The selection is often curated to fit the season, so you're likely to find exactly what you need at a price you can't refuse.

During November, for example, Sam's Club has slashed prices on stocking stuffers, electronics for holiday gifting, cozy clothing, and a ton of staples that are bound to be needed over Thanksgiving and the rest of the upcoming holiday season. Many of these staples are from the Member's Mark brand, meaning the price cuts are the cherry on top of already great value soups, autumnal sides, and cupboard basics that might just carry you through to the new year.