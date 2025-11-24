12 Things To Make With Store-Bought Cookie Dough That Aren't Cookies

Store-bought cookie dough is more versatile than you probably thought. In addition to the way it was meant to be used, the cookie code has been cracked to reveal a whole new world. There is no shortage of innovation around the sweet opportunities provided by an unassuming tube of cookie dough peering at you from the grocery store shelves.

Food bloggers, recipe websites, Pinterest boards, and other DIY resources are packed with inventive ways to take cookie dough and transform it into anything other than cookies. Whether you're providing goodies for a girls' night, dinner at a friend's home, goods for your kids' school bake sale, or a holiday dessert spread, this is your sign to up your cookie game.

With store-bought cookie dough as the foundation, you are already set up for success regardless of which flavor you choose and what path you go down. Sugar, chocolate chip, peanut butter or any other flavor you like can be surprisingly and easily turned into a number of different desserts.

It doesn't matter whether you buy your cookie dough by the tub or by the tube. The tried-and-true slice and bake method is classic and cool, but don't sleep on these tricks to level up your store-bought cookie dough. Be a smart cookie and try some of these creations for yourself.