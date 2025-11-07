Transforming cottage cheese into cake is surprisingly simple. Crack two eggs, melt a little white chocolate, and add a tub of cottage cheese. Blend them together, and you'll have the makings of a surprisingly rich dessert, somewhere between a crustless cheesecake and a custard: creamy in the middle and just set around the edges.

Use full-fat cottage cheese for the best texture since low-fat versions release too much water and won't set. The Takeout found Good Culture Organic Whole Milk Classic to be the best cottage cheese brand, delivering the right balance of tang and creaminess and keeping the sweetness in check. The eggs provide lift and structure, while the melted white chocolate adds both sugar and stability, turning the curds smooth and the crumb tender once baked. If white chocolate isn't your thing, other sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, or even jam work too, though they'll slightly change the texture. Other cottage cheese cake recipes take a similar minimalist approach, folding in apricots or other stone fruits for a tangy, jammy twist that keeps the dessert from veering too sweet.