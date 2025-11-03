The Game-Changing Cookie Dough Storage Hack You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

What's better than a warm and gooey chocolate chip cookie fresh out of the oven? Nothing. The problem is, who wants to make cookie dough from scratch when the craving hits? You want a cookie now. Enter the ice cube tray cookie dough storage trick, a vintage cooking hack most of us forgot about, and one that makes fresh-baked cookies a whenever-you-want-them situation.

Look, I'm a terrific baker and can whip up a batch of cookie dough in 10 minutes — if my butter and eggs are room temperature. Then the dough has to chill in the fridge for at least two hours, preferably overnight (if you're not chilling your cookie dough, you're doing it wrong). Add in the cleanup (something I flat-out despise), and you basically have to know three hours ahead of time if you're going to want cookies. That's not how cravings work. Don't sacrifice them — get ahead of them.

The next time you make cookies, double your batch and freeze half for later. Once the dough has chilled in the refrigerator, scoop it into silicone ice cube trays. Label a piece of masking tape with the type of cookie, oven temperature, bake time, and date. Put the tape on the tray's lid, cover it, and freeze for up to three months. Each pocket in the tray becomes an individual ready-to-bake treat.