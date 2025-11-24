11 Things To Make Ahead Of Thanksgiving To Save You Time (And Stress) In The Kitchen

The hysteria has begun, and if it hasn't hit you yet, congratulations — you are one of the rare ones. With big birds to buy, store, and defrost, vegetables to peel and chop, pies to crimp and bake, houses to clean, and families to entertain, it's no wonder Thanksgiving marks the official kickoff to those chaotic end-of-year weeks. But stay with us here. All is not quite as manic as it sounds.

There are ways to keep your sanity intact and still earn the title of "host with the most." All it takes is a sprinkling of Type-A energy (whether you are one or not) and suddenly everything feels more under control. While the internet is full of downloadable schedules and timetables that micro-manage every minute, and you could opt for that," you could also enjoy the process (wild concept, we know).

It all comes down to prepping as much as possible in advance so that when the big day comes around, you will have your hands full, but it will be the good type of busy. The "everything is all good and ready, and I can take time to sit and sip something," type that we all aspire to. So take notes and let's get this party started, shall we?