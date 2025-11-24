11 Things To Make Ahead Of Thanksgiving To Save You Time (And Stress) In The Kitchen
The hysteria has begun, and if it hasn't hit you yet, congratulations — you are one of the rare ones. With big birds to buy, store, and defrost, vegetables to peel and chop, pies to crimp and bake, houses to clean, and families to entertain, it's no wonder Thanksgiving marks the official kickoff to those chaotic end-of-year weeks. But stay with us here. All is not quite as manic as it sounds.
There are ways to keep your sanity intact and still earn the title of "host with the most." All it takes is a sprinkling of Type-A energy (whether you are one or not) and suddenly everything feels more under control. While the internet is full of downloadable schedules and timetables that micro-manage every minute, and you could opt for that," you could also enjoy the process (wild concept, we know).
It all comes down to prepping as much as possible in advance so that when the big day comes around, you will have your hands full, but it will be the good type of busy. The "everything is all good and ready, and I can take time to sit and sip something," type that we all aspire to. So take notes and let's get this party started, shall we?
Appetizers
From the get-go, we would like to get one thing clear. There is absolutely nothing wrong with outsourcing your appetizers (and desserts if you wish, no judgment whatsoever). Either ask your guests to pitch in and bring an appetizer of their choice or order in and serve it up with aplomb. The idea of the holidays is to be content with what we have. No one said anything about being grateful, only about things made from scratch.
Now, if you want to go all in and create your own homemade feast from start to finish, here's the good news: Appetizers are the easiest part of the menu to make in advance. Items as exotic as hummus or smoky bacon-wrapped apricots to basic ones like cheese and onion dip or mixed nuts are all welcome on the table, and can be prepped ahead of time. Just ensure that your snacks are stored properly (refrigerated if necessary) and don't forget to defrost or warm thoroughly before serving.
You could also whip up an impressive crudité platter — just slice your vegetables the day before and keep them crisp in ice water. Upgrade your cheese and charcuterie board with some fresh fruit just before serving, and sprinkle on herbs and spices for more flavor. The trick is to keep things simple, stylish, and satisfying.
Bread
If you really want more menu items done, dusted, and ticked off your list, the easiest side to make ahead of time is bread. We are talking everything from dinner rolls and potato buns to pull-apart loaves and biscuits. All you need to do is bake, cool properly, store in an airtight container, and freeze. For next year, you can even knock these off your list up to three months in advance and feel like one of the most organized people on the planet.
On the big day, all you need to do is bake till golden in the oven before serving. You could even pop them into an air fryer if you want to reserve your precious oven space for more pressing and turkey duties. If baking bread from scratch isn't your thing, buy readymade store- or bakery-bought goodies (get your orders in before the festive craziness really takes off) and pop them into sealable bags that can be frozen. They will taste just as lovely once reheated. You could also shape and freeze raw dough that you can pop into the oven for the designated baking time while your turkey gets the attention it deserves.
All these ways ensure the least amount of stress for maximal carb-based joy. Want to rack up some bonus points? Throw a loaf of pumpkin bread or banana bread into the mix as the perfect breakfast treat for overnight guests.
Stuffing
Every family has its own special go-to stuffing recipe. Whether it's chunks of homemade cornbread or sourdough croutons toasted in the oven, several elements of the dish can be prepped in advance. If you plan to bake the bread for your stuffing recipe from scratch, you know the drill by now — bake, store, freeze, and defrost the day of. If you use store-bought loaves, purchase them a few days earlier for the best results. But if it slips off your to-do list and you are stuck with a fresh chunk of bread, all is not lost. Just break up the bread into bite-sized chunks and pop them in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, long enough to harden the pieces and get the edges deliciously crispy.
Stock for the stuffing can be made and frozen weeks in advance. Many people believe that stock (and stuffing) tastes best when it has had time to deepen and settle. Nuts can be toasted to keep them from going rancid and oily, as well. For other stuffing add-ons like cheese, sausage links, dried fruit, and bacon, toss the ingredients together (almost like a casserole) and store in the refrigerator covered until it is time to bake. If you love an extra-crisp topping, a pro tip is to bake the stuffing while it's covered, then remove the foil for the last 10 minutes of bake time. Cue the applause from your guests.
Cocktails and drinks
You could chill a couple of bottles of wine or roll out a keg of beer, but where's the fun in that? If you want to really treat your guests to a good time, Thanksgiving is the perfect opportunity to test your bar skills. Plus, let's not forget the fresh produce available at this time of the year that practically begs to be shaken and stirred. Think apple cider mocktails or cranberry-topped cocktails to amp up the holiday feeling. You can serve them as guests arrive, along with appetizers, or even as a post-prandial digestif to round off your feast. And the best part? Much of this can be planned and organized way ahead of time.
List the ingredients, peel and chop as required, store, and mix and refrigerate. Whether you are thinking of a seasonal sangria or a cozy autumnal cocktail, most require just 10 minutes of hands-on time. You could even toss everything into a crock pot and have your house smelling gorgeous to boot. Finish off your meal with a spicy chai latte or an Irish coffee for a real zing. At best, you'll need to add last-minute flourishes like ice, a sprig of rosemary here, a twist of citrus there, or maybe even a cinnamon stick garnish to up the flair.
Cranberry sauce
Cranberry sauce is basically a preserve, which means it stores, freezes, and reheats beautifully. Traditional recipes for cranberry sauce typically involve cooking down cranberries to a thick, jammy consistency and adding maple syrup for extra sweetness. Several call for mixing in orange or lemon zest for a flavor lift and to keep things fresh and zingy. As you can imagine, all of these steps can be done long before the holiday rush. You can even make it up to two months in advance. Just store well in a jar or an airtight container if freezing, and remember to defrost overnight in the fridge before use. So easy that you don't have to look at the canned varieties.
There's plenty of room to get creative and put your own spin on things. You could add orange juice, apple cider, or even a splash of bourbon to add an extra level of tastiness to this beloved side dish. Another great part of making cranberry sauce or relish in advance is that you can make more than needed and use it in several delicious ways well beyond Thanksgiving. From a sandwich spread to a charcuterie board dip, as the flavors deepen, this toothsome relish can do no wrong. For an even more hands-off approach, make your cranberry sauce in a slow cooker. Toss, set, and forget, and you are always assured of a perfectly cooked, fuss-free relish. Win-win.
Mashed potatoes
There's plenty of debate online about whether mashed potatoes should be prepped in advance. Some insist that freezing or even chilling potatoes alters their texture, making them chalky and unappetizing. Others assert that it all comes down to how you reheat your spuds. If you pop them in a microwave, you won't get the fluffy mash you desire. Instead, the recommendation is to gently heat on the stove, adding more butter and milk to really emulsify things and keep it fluffy. Another pro tip is to avoid being stingy with the butter and cream the first time around. Now is not the time to be thinking of calories and fat content.
Go all out and freeze your mash beforehand. Defrost for a day or two in advance and reheat before serving. If your potatoes are more liquid-y than expected, don't stress — a dollop or two of sour cream or cheese will remedy the situation in no time at all. If you have oven space, pop a casserole dish of premade mash into the oven and top it off with spoonfuls of butter and cream. Do not stir the cold mash; wait till it's completely melted and warmed, then stir for best results. With the right technique, make-ahead mashed potatoes turn into one less thing to stress about.
Stock and gravy
There are many a chef who will swear that gravy and stock have to be made ahead of time. The reason is that the longer ingredients mingle and develop over time, the deeper and tastier the flavor becomes. However, this will only happen if it's cooked in advance. While this might need a bit of pre-planning and organizing, i.e., sourcing turkey pieces to make the stock — these are worthy strategies to ensure the smoothest, silkiest, tastiest gravy you could imagine.
Also, keep in mind, more often than not, a single turkey will not produce enough dripping for gravy to feed a crowd. So plan and prioritize building the flavor profile. If your gravy is too thick on the day, simply add a bit more ready-made stock to loosen things up without diluting the flavor or risking the dreaded lumpy gravy.
Turkey pieces can be sourced anytime from your butcher and saved months ahead for your stock base. Stock is made with gizzards, thighs, skin, and even picked-over bones. You need to cook these down for hours on the stove or in a slow cooker for a simple, hands-free method to really extract the collagen-richness from the bones. Trust us: Your patience at this step will shine through in every spoonful of the end product.
Casseroles
Could it even be Thanksgiving without the all-important sides? Sure, a turkey is great, but it's those buttery, cheesy, crunchy supporting acts that really keep people coming back for more. Whether it's green beans tossed in nutty almond slivers or roasted Brussels sprouts, maybe peppered with crispy bacon bits, there's no end to the delicious side recipes to choose from. Let's give due respect to the gorgeous autumnal produce out in full force at this time of the year.
There are sweet potatoes to be whipped into pies and casseroles (with or without the contentious marshmallows) or carrots charred to perfection and tossed in a tangy vinaigrette. You may assume these dishes need to be made fresh right before serving, and while that's true to a degree, there's plenty you can do ahead of time. This might mean blanching your beans and storing them for later use, peeling and baking the sweet potatoes and mashing them in advance, or even par-boiling carrots and sprouts.
Casseroles can be fully assembled a day or two ahead, refrigerated, and reheated until bubbling. If you have them frozen, simply thaw overnight before baking. Just remember: Add-ons like nuts and fried onions must be added just before serving to ensure the crunchiest bite.
Pies
Most of us will agree that the best part of Thanksgiving is the desserts. You might opt for pies done the traditional way or go with modern twists like trifles and mousses. Either way, Thanksgiving desserts can easily be prepped ahead of time, leaving only the last-minute garnishes for the big day.
Let's take the ubiquitous pumpkin pie, for example. Pumpkin can be puréed and stored for use in the filling when needed. Pie crusts must and should be made, pressed, rolled, and even blind-baked in advance. Partially baking a crust prevents it from the dreaded soggy bottom syndrome and keeps the filling intact. So don't skip this step at all costs. Another important hack is to chill the dough to keep the crust from slumping in the oven. Place the whole-lined pie tin in the fridge for 30 minutes or the freezer for 10 minutes. This will stop it from shrinking in the oven, as well.
As you can see, every step benefits from a little forethought and management. If you are taking the non-traditional route for cakes, cookies, or even a dessert table, the rules remain the same: Do what you can and ask for help when you want it. Outsourcing your dessert table can turn the finale of your feast into a deliciously diverse, potluck-style experience.
Mac and cheese
There's a lot of back-and-forth on online forums about whether mac and cheese can and should be made prior to the holiday feast. Some insist that this is a bad idea and will only result in a gluggy, dried-up casserole. However, this depends on how you store the dish and, more importantly, how it is reheated before serving.
Popular advice includes assembling and prepping all the ingredients as per your favorite recipe, but not baking it. Simply cool, cover tightly, and refrigerate or freeze depending on how much earlier you plan to make the dish. Some Redditors claim it's better to par-cook the pasta, while others insist that everything should be assembled, cooked, tossed together, and only baked before serving. According to a catering professional in r/Cooking on Reddit, "You can assemble and bake the next day. I've done it plenty of times (catering events) with everything incorporated. Only thing I do is let it come to room temp for 30 mins before baking. Texture, moisture, and cheesiness should all be the same as if you just did it in one go."
Needless to say, if you have frozen your casserole, let it sit in the fridge overnight, and give it ample time to return to room temperature before baking, or you can be assured the center of the dish will still be cold and icy. But for sure, make-ahead mac and cheese translates to less stress and fewer dishes to contend with.
Salads
Never underestimate the power of a good salad (or two) on your festive table. Crispy greens, crunchy carrots, roasted Brussels sprouts, juicy tomatoes ... the list is long and delicious, and an ideal way to cut through the richness of the more traditional mains. Now, common sense would demand you toss your salad as close to serving as possible to ensure the perfect textures and flavors. However, with a little planning, you can and must prep your salad components in advance so that they can be stress-free to make as well as beautiful to look at.
Let's start with the foundations: greens. Lettuce, kale, spinach, and beans can all be washed, dried, and stored in airtight containers. You could also use zip-lock bags lined with paper towels to keep things fresh and crispy in the refrigerator. This simple hack helps absorb excess moisture and prevents wilting. In the same way, delicate herbs can be chopped and stored for use in your mains and sides. If you plan to roast or cook any of the ingredients (think squash, sprouts, sweet potatoes, beets, or carrots), tick this off your list a day or two ahead and store them in the fridge as well.
Finally, on to dressings. When made ahead of time, vinaigrettes and creamy dressings taste even better after sitting for a few hours or overnight. Simply whisk or shake them well before tossing them through your veggies.