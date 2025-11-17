The Easiest Way To Make Store-Bought Bread Rolls Taste Homemade

It doesn't matter what kind of bread rolls you buy from the store. Maybe you get the regular kind, maybe you get those big, fluffy Kings Hawaiian rolls, or maybe you get the Parker House ones. Whatever the case, you're probably wondering how you can zhuzh them up for your next big dinner, whether that's your weekly Sunday roast or your Thanksgiving feast. Ina Garten may tell us that store-bought is fine (especially if it's Trader Joe's French Apple Tart, a favorite of hers), but that doesn't mean we can't put a little more effort in, right? That's why it's a good idea to brush some melted butter over your store-bought dinner rolls before warming them up to make the bread taste more fresh and homemade.

As we all know, butter makes just about everything taste better. As a fat, it makes foods taste richer, more decadent, and more substantial. It's the same reason why your sandwich tastes better with a smear of mayonnaise, or why your Italian bread tastes better dipped in olive oil (although Italians don't actually dip bread in oil). What's more, you can combine your butter with herbs and spices to make compound butter, which will add another dimension of flavor to your rolls.