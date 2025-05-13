The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Deems Dinner Party Worthy

If you watch Food Network, you probably know "The Barefoot Contessa," Ina Garten, who demonstrates the best practices of home cooking and entertaining with unflappable ease. If you don't watch Food Network, however, you probably know her from the "store-bought is fine" meme — as in, "if you can't make your own lasagna/crème brûlée/portal to hell, store-bought is fine." It's a wonderful catchphrase, providing reassurance to scrambling home cooks with just a hint of passive-aggression. Yes, the meme seems to say, store-bought is fine, but not as good as what she could make — unless it happens to be Trader Joe's French Apple Tart, which Ina Garten thinks is just as good as homemade.

In December of 2022, Garten appeared on "Today" and extolled the tart's virtues to Savannah Guthrie. "The other day I had some friends over and I got an apple tart from Trader Joe's," Garten said. "I put it in the oven, [and] it was absolutely delicious." Garten may have made a career out of being a dinner party extraordinaire, but she understands the desire not to spend the whole day holed up in the kitchen like a Keebler elf, and finds the French Apple Tart to be a great way to save time. Less time in the kitchen is more time at the charcuterie board, after all.