The Sweet Ingredient That Instantly Transforms Bland Cornbread

Whether you're whipping up a batch of chili, baked beans, or collard greens, cornbread is a quick and comforting side dish. But when it's made without intention, it can land squarely in the realm of dry, crumbly, and forgettable. The good news is that a few thoughtful additions can turn basic cornbread into a scrumptious side dish or even a stand-alone star. Chef JJ Johnson, a New York City-based chef known for his exploration of African Caribbean cuisine, has plenty of thoughts on how to punch up your cornbread. To avoid a dry texture and bland flavor, he suggests using honey butter because it "adds sweetness and moisture." Honey butter is exactly what it sounds like: a delicious compound butter where the two ingredients are blended together at room temperature.

You can add honey butter to your cornbread in a couple of different ways. Simply stir a few tablespoons of softened honey butter into your batter before baking or generously glaze the entire batch with it while it's still warm from the oven. If you're feeling extra decadent, melt a stick of salted butter and a ½ cup of honey in your baking pan, then pour the cornbread batter on top. There's no need to stir it up; while baking in the oven, the batter will absorb moisture and develop a gorgeous crust.

Johnson also recommends pairing cornbread with jam or apple butter for a fruity take or stirring cinnamon into honey butter for a spiced version. "Hot honey adds a little spice to wake it up," Johnson adds. You can easily make hot honey at home and combine it with salted butter for a more savory cornbread topping.