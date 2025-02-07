How To Reheat Cornbread For First Day Freshness
Over time, I've come to realize that cornbread is one of those foods that inspires strong opinions. Like, really strong ones. How do you make the most moist cornbread possible? (Adding mayo is a pretty common and tasty hack.) Maybe you like adding maple syrup for an extra sweet kick, or you prefer a more savory profile with a slab of bacon? People could argue for days over the best way to make cornbread, but I'm not here for that. I'm here to save your old cornbread from the one fate that awaits all leftover bread products when stored improperly: dryness.
My biggest beef with cornbread isn't typically how it's made, but rather, how it reheats as a leftover. After that first fresh-from-the-oven batch, cornbread can really lose its luster. Fortunately, reheating it in the oven will save you from a dry and crumbly fate. Reheating food in the oven is also really easy. Just preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, slap that cornbread in for 10 minutes, and voila! Reheated cornbread that still retains its structure and moisture.
Even more moisture-saving hacks for your oven
Reheating your cornbread in the oven on a baking sheet should be enough, but if you really care about reviving its texture, let's take it a step further. First, the set-up. Skip the baking sheet and instead place your cornbread in an oven-safe dish that you then cover with foil. This creates a little steam tent, heating your cornbread up quickly and evenly without letting any of the escaping moisture get away. You can check on your cornbread at the five minute mark to see if it's warm enough, since a shorter time in the oven will reduce the possibility of the bread drying out.
Next step, create a fat wash to go on top of the cornbread. I personally suggest using melted butter, especially since you can make or use compound butter as an easy way to inject even more flavor into your cornbread. Simply take your wash, dip in a pastry brush, and slather the top of your cornbread with the liquid. This helps trap the moisture by creating a seal that water can't easily get around. It also adds an extra rich flavor that bumps up the decadence of even days-old cornbread. In short? You'll feel like you're eating like a king, even with leftovers.