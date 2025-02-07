How To Reheat Cornbread For First Day Freshness

Over time, I've come to realize that cornbread is one of those foods that inspires strong opinions. Like, really strong ones. How do you make the most moist cornbread possible? (Adding mayo is a pretty common and tasty hack.) Maybe you like adding maple syrup for an extra sweet kick, or you prefer a more savory profile with a slab of bacon? People could argue for days over the best way to make cornbread, but I'm not here for that. I'm here to save your old cornbread from the one fate that awaits all leftover bread products when stored improperly: dryness.

My biggest beef with cornbread isn't typically how it's made, but rather, how it reheats as a leftover. After that first fresh-from-the-oven batch, cornbread can really lose its luster. Fortunately, reheating it in the oven will save you from a dry and crumbly fate. Reheating food in the oven is also really easy. Just preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, slap that cornbread in for 10 minutes, and voila! Reheated cornbread that still retains its structure and moisture.