For Perfectly Moist Cornbread Reach For One Ingredient

Having a slice of warm, buttered cornbread can make all of your worries fade away — at least momentarily. It's fluffy, moist, and slightly sweet, making it equally delicious on its own or while soaking up the flavors of your main dish. You may already be familiar with adding ingredients like maple syrup to make cornbread sweeter, but what about improving its texture? Bake it enough times and you'll find that being too dry is often cornbread's downfall. But one ingredient will give you such an effortlessly soft interior that people will think you're a baking wizz. Mayo.

Adding mayo to the wet ingredients will give your cornbread bread a moist and soft texture, while helping the outside develop crispy edges. Even if the outside looks a little browner once baked, the inside will be perfectly tender. Around ½ cup of mayo for a recipe of 12 servings is a good ratio. Although Duke's mayo is a popular choice, you can use any mayo you have — just make sure it's not fat free.