Do Your Stuffing A Favor And Add Some Cheese To It

Getting creative with stuffing is a holiday tradition, and you've probably seen it infiltrate your own dinner table. Maybe you have a daring cousin who whipped up some delivery pizza stuffing (which is shockingly delicious). Maybe someone brought along stuffing-filled pigs in a blanket for you to dine on as your family argued about whether it's called stuffing or dressing in the first place. When your time comes to be the stuffing-bearer, what should you do? Where will your creative cooking chops lead you? Well, the cheese counter at your local grocery store would be a good place to start. That's right; you don't have to get too wild with your stuffing ingredients to make something phenomenal. Just add cheese.

There's no shame in going the easy route here and simply tossing your favorite cheese into your most beloved stuffing recipe. You don't even have to go out of your way to buy expensive cheese; a simple shredded and bagged cheddar will do. But if you're okay with putting in a bit of elbow grease, here are some tips. First, grate your own cheese. We hate it when extra steps actually get you better results too, but it really does make a huge difference in flavor. Next, add some extra cheese to the top of your stuffing near the end of its cooking time and broil it to get a toasty, crispy, melty exterior. And of course, pick a cheese that pairs well with your chosen ingredients.