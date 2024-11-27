The Temperature Rule To Remember For A Lump-Free Gravy

When Thanksgiving rolls around, there are a few table staples you can always count on — sweet potatoes, turkey, and, most importantly, gravy. Smothering your plate with that delicious brown sauce is one of the most exciting parts of the holiday. While you can get some great turkey gravies at the store, homemade gravy is hard to beat. The traditional recipe combines meat juices and stock with a thickening agent like flour or cornstarch. However, a common problem Thanksgiving cooks run into is lumpy gravy, which can happen when the starch doesn't blend properly with the sauce. The secret to avoiding this unappetizing result lies in the ingredient temperatures.

Gravy gets chunky when starch and stock are combined at different heats. To create a smooth, lump-free gravy, it's essential to add your flour or cornstarch when the stock is warm, though not boiling. This ensures that the thickener will mix in evenly, without cooking or congealing. Adding flour or cornstarch directly to cold broth can also cause it to clump. You can make a roux or slurry by warming the flour or cornstarch with butter or water and then gradually add this to your stock. If you want to thicken gravy without a slurry, you can incorporate the starch dry. Just don't pour it in all at once. Instead, sprinkle it in slowly and whisk constantly to help break up lumps as they form, resulting in a smooth gravy every time.