Here's How To Thicken Up Gravy Without A Slurry

One of the more frustrating finishing touches to a meal can be a too-thin gravy. Everything took hours to make, but the runny gravy waters everything down as much as it adds flavor. A cooking slurry of water and either cornstarch or fluffed flour can thicken things up, but these are deceptively difficult to get right and can give your gravy a silkiness (cornstarch) or heaviness (flour) that you might not want, depending on the dish.

As people say, patience is a virtue: A great way to thicken up your gravy without a slurry is to simply cook and stir a bit longer. Reducing the gravy on the stove takes more time than using a slurry, but is a good way to thicken things up without adding any unwanted surprises to your flavor or texture profile.

Reducing the gravy has its limits, however. It requires constant attention and, if you're not careful, can wind up ruining the gravy anyway.