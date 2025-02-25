It's Time To Turn Leftover Mashed Potatoes Into A Decadent Soup

That pot of leftover mash that is stewing in the refrigerator because you wanted to make sure everyone had a generous portion last night doesn't have to go to waste. Instead of reheating it as-is, step outside of the box and reimagine mashed potatoes into a creamy soup.

Yes ... you may not have considered that your heaps of leftover mashed potatoes after Thanksgiving provide a perfect base for soup, creating a silky texture without much effort whatsoever. With just a few pantry staples and some creative toppings, you can turn last night's side dish into a warm, comforting meal that feels inspired and completely new. It's an opportunity to learn a simple dish that doesn't require much prep or skill to make. Plus, mashed potato soup is an easy meal to make for the family and it fills you up.

Just grab your chicken or vegetable broth and heat it in a big pot. You'll use equal parts of broth and mashed potatoes to create that coveted and much-needed creamy consistency. There is one caveat, however: You have to be sure to whisk the mashed potatoes into the hot broth slowly to avoid unsightly lumps. If the soup feels too thick, add more broth or some milk to thin it into a consistency you like it. Don't be afraid to lean into the meal's versatility, as it can be a go-to dish if you're craving something light and savory or loaded with flavorful toppings.