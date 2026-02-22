The Broth Step Martha Stewart Calls 'Very Important' But A Lot Of People Skip
Making broth might be the simplest cooking anyone can do in the kitchen as it only requires simmering the ingredients in one pot. The process is similar to making stock, even if substituting broth for stock when making soup can be tricky. For one, broth and stock utilize different ingredients. They also have different consistencies. While stock is thick and often gelatinous, broth is thin and watery.
To achieve broth's light consistency, there's one step that should always be followed which people tend to forget. Good thing culinary expert and homemaking guru Martha Stewart is here to remind us all about it. In a video she shared on Facebook of her preparing chicken broth in the kitchen, she says, "Skimming is very important since the impurities from the chicken will cause the broth to become cloudy, and you want to get rid of that."
Skimming is a technique that involves the use of a metal ladle, spoon, or skimmer to scoop out the foamy layer on top of a simmering broth. This layer contains impurities, including fat and proteins like collagen. Also called scum, this foamy residue isn't harmful and doesn't actually alter the taste of the broth. However, it can change the texture and thickness of the liquid, thereby causing the broth to appear cloudy; similar to a stock's consistency. This, of course, is something that should be avoided for broth.
Why skim off impurities from broth
In Martha Stewart's broth-making video (where she includes a lesser-used veggie to her chicken broth), she points out the importance of skimming as a way to prevent the liquid from turning cloudy. While doing so gives the broth a clear distinction from stock, its purpose is far more than that. Skimming removes proteins like albumen so the broth's color and flavor aren't overpowering. This is necessary when making dishes that require clear broth, such as Vietnamese pho or chicken noodle soup. Keeping the soup clear makes it possible for these dishes to maintain their signature aesthetic, one that juxtaposes the solid ingredients and the almost translucent broth.
Stewart skims her broth multiple times until she reaches a point where the foamy layer is no longer visible. She even quips in her video that she has been diligently scooping out the fatty scum for around 18 minutes while filming the segment. On her website, Stewart notes that skimming should be done frequently throughout the cooking process and even after it. She also recommends discarding the fatty layer that forms on top of the soup before using it or storing it in the fridge. Do note that skimming only applies to broths that use animal meat or bones. Vegetable broth doesn't yield these impurities while simmering since the protein and fat contents are minimal.