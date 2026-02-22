The Broth Step Martha Stewart Calls 'Very Important' But A Lot Of People Skip

Making broth might be the simplest cooking anyone can do in the kitchen as it only requires simmering the ingredients in one pot. The process is similar to making stock, even if substituting broth for stock when making soup can be tricky. For one, broth and stock utilize different ingredients. They also have different consistencies. While stock is thick and often gelatinous, broth is thin and watery.

To achieve broth's light consistency, there's one step that should always be followed which people tend to forget. Good thing culinary expert and homemaking guru Martha Stewart is here to remind us all about it. In a video she shared on Facebook of her preparing chicken broth in the kitchen, she says, "Skimming is very important since the impurities from the chicken will cause the broth to become cloudy, and you want to get rid of that."

Skimming is a technique that involves the use of a metal ladle, spoon, or skimmer to scoop out the foamy layer on top of a simmering broth. This layer contains impurities, including fat and proteins like collagen. Also called scum, this foamy residue isn't harmful and doesn't actually alter the taste of the broth. However, it can change the texture and thickness of the liquid, thereby causing the broth to appear cloudy; similar to a stock's consistency. This, of course, is something that should be avoided for broth.