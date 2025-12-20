The Lesser-Used Veggie Martha Stewart Suggests Adding To Chicken Soup

Chicken soup is one of the world's most comforting dishes, as well as the perfect sick day food. The classic version is always delicious, but you can leave it to Martha Stewart (who needs no introduction for her experience in the kitchen) to put her own spin on it. In her recipe, which is posted to her website, she opts to trade the sweet flavor of carrots for that of one of its close cousins — the parsnip, which resembles a larger, more pale-colored carrot.

When compared to carrots, parsnips have a decidedly sweeter flavor with a mild resemblance to licorice, and I've noticed that on occasion, they can taste a little starchier than carrots. The taste difference is notable enough that the addition of parsnips to your chicken soup will definitely alter its flavor, so if you're looking to change up your recipe, this might be the route to go. Stewart simply puts them in her soup at a one-to-one ratio (one pound of parsnips to one pound of carrots), and flavors the rest of her broth with black peppercorn, bay leaves, thyme, garlic, onion, and, of course, chicken.