The 'Ugly' Root Vegetable Gordon Ramsay Wants More People To Start Cooking With

When you think of what to make for dinner, I bet you don't immediately think of celeriac, but Gordon Ramsay might. (And given his incredible loaded English breakfast sandwich recipe, it's easy to trust what he says about food.) Celeriac is a root vegetable that's closely related to celery and as Chef Ramsay rightly notes, it's ugly as sin. It is also called celery root or knob celery and it kind of looks like a potato gone awry. The top kind of looks like shrunken celery, while the bottom (the part you aim to eat) looks a bit like a cratered alien planet that often has little rhizomes shooting off in all directions.

Beneath its ugly exterior beats the heart of a delicious, nutritious, and versatile delight. It's often described as tasting like a mixture of celery and parsley while being earthy and a bit nutty. It's packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, and potassium and is relatively low in carbohydrates. It has the starchiness and texture of a potato, which also makes it a great substitute for the beloved, starchy tuber. For example, you can make celeriac into french fries, and it's as simple as that. In fact, you follow the exact same directions as potato french fries. If that's not your style, the late, great Anne Burrell used celeriac to elevate her mashed potatoes.