Gordon Ramsay's Massive Hangover Cure Sandwich Is Big Enough To Feed 2 People
Gordon Ramsay recently featured a ginormous, delectable-looking sandwich on "Next Level Kitchen." He claimed that the behemoth dish "will cure any hangover, any time of the week." We don't know if Ramsay created the sandwich out of personal need of a hangover cure or if he was just really hungry, but this isn't necessarily a recipe for one person. In fact, Ramsay claimed that it could serve two, at least.
The sandwich is basically a full English breakfast on bread, though mushrooms and baked beans don't make an appearance. It's well known that Ramsay has an affinity for this classic meal. He's spoken about what he'd want his last meal to be like and it would include a full English breakfast as the first course. He's also turned the British staple into a pizza, making a very unexpected combination of foods. When it comes to curing hangovers (or, perhaps, just raging hunger), Ramsay prefers all of the elements of this hearty breakfast between two slices of bread.
First, Ramsay browns four sausage links and six slices of streaky bacon, although he mentions you can use back bacon (they come from different parts of the pig) in a cast iron pan. As they fry, he adds a knob of butter and six cherry tomatoes, which he promptly pierces with a fork so they break down faster. Once the meats are fairly cooked and browned and the tomatoes begin to burst, Ramsay places the skillet in the oven to finish cooking. But his work isn't done yet. While the meats cook, he moves onto the eggs.
Building Ramsay's English breakfast sandwich
Ramsay fries two eggs in a separate skillet in oil and butter. He sprinkles the eggs with plenty of chili flake, Sriracha sauce, salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce, and lets them cook sunny-side up without flipping them until the egg whites are cooked and the edges are crispy. To build the sandwich, Ramsay drizzles some of the seasoned butter-oil that the eggs were fried in onto two slices of crusty bread. He slices all the sausages in half and lays them on one slice of the bread, followed by the bacon, tomatoes (which he's flavored with balsamic vinegar), and fried eggs. After topping everything with the second slice of bread, the egg yolk bursts and begins to weep, looking incredibly appetizing.
The finished sandwich rivals the sandwich made famous by Adam Sandler in the film "Spanglish," where his character (a renowned chef) makes the ultimate midnight snack sandwich which drips with melted cheese, runny egg, and crispy bacon. Fun fact: It was Thomas Keller who actually created the recipe. Size-wise, though, Ramsay's version takes the cake. As to whether it will really cure a hangover, we don't know, but it sure would be fun to try.