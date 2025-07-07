Gordon Ramsay's Massive Hangover Cure Sandwich Is Big Enough To Feed 2 People

Gordon Ramsay recently featured a ginormous, delectable-looking sandwich on "Next Level Kitchen." He claimed that the behemoth dish "will cure any hangover, any time of the week." We don't know if Ramsay created the sandwich out of personal need of a hangover cure or if he was just really hungry, but this isn't necessarily a recipe for one person. In fact, Ramsay claimed that it could serve two, at least.

The sandwich is basically a full English breakfast on bread, though mushrooms and baked beans don't make an appearance. It's well known that Ramsay has an affinity for this classic meal. He's spoken about what he'd want his last meal to be like and it would include a full English breakfast as the first course. He's also turned the British staple into a pizza, making a very unexpected combination of foods. When it comes to curing hangovers (or, perhaps, just raging hunger), Ramsay prefers all of the elements of this hearty breakfast between two slices of bread.

First, Ramsay browns four sausage links and six slices of streaky bacon, although he mentions you can use back bacon (they come from different parts of the pig) in a cast iron pan. As they fry, he adds a knob of butter and six cherry tomatoes, which he promptly pierces with a fork so they break down faster. Once the meats are fairly cooked and browned and the tomatoes begin to burst, Ramsay places the skillet in the oven to finish cooking. But his work isn't done yet. While the meats cook, he moves onto the eggs.