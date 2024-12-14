Where Does Bacon Come From?

Now that we've sufficiently distanced ourselves from the exhausting wave of turn-of-the-2010s bacon memes (which, it turns out, were an astroturf operation to boost pork sales), we can appreciate the virtues of this delicious pork morsel with clear eyes and a pure if plaque-clogged heart. Bacon existed in some form or another for over a thousand years before it became a fixture on American breakfast plates, and for good reason: These slices of cured pork are smoky, salty, and delicious, perfect as a breakfast side or as an ingredient in a sandwich. They can be chewy and toothsome, or shatteringly crispy; they can be an explosion of smoky flavor, or a more purely pork-centric experience. It's a versatile little rasher, and we're glad to have it in our lives. But where, specifically, does it come from?

Well, to state the obvious, bacon primarily comes from a pig. However, unlike other cuts of meat which come from specific parts of the animal's body (ham, for instance, is cut from the leg of a pig), bacon can be taken from anywhere on the pig that has enough fat, like the belly, the sides, or the back. Depending on where you are in the world, one cut of bacon may be more prominent than others.