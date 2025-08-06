The Careers Martha Stewart Held Before Becoming A Homemaking Guru

Before becoming a renowned lifestyle icon, Martha Stewart had to build a name for herself through a string of pivotal career moves. Stewart — born Martha Kostyra in 1941 to a Polish-American family — got a early calling for homemaking from her mom, Big Martha, who mentored her in cooking and sewing. She also received practical lessons from her DIYer father, Edward, with whom she enjoyed sharing retro-classic pungent sandwiches on late nights. However, Stewart envisioned a different career path when she entered college, where she studied chemistry.

During this period, Stewart already had a career as a model. She began appearing in magazines and commercials in high school and continued accepting gigs in college to pay for her schooling. She later ditched chemistry for art and European and architectural history, which would prove more useful in the long run. In between college and modeling, Stewart also found time to settle down, marrying Andrew Stewart in 1961. The couple later welcomed a daughter, Alexis, in 1965.

After college, Stewart shifted her job focus again, working as a licensed stockbroker on Wall Street. But in 1976, she made a career-defining move when she left her job to launch a catering business, which laid out the foundation for her first best-selling book, "Entertaining," in 1982, and her subscription magazine, Martha Stewart Living, in 1990. Both provided Stewart with yet another path, this time as a television personality; by the time "The Martha Stewart Show" premiered on NBC in 2005, she had already become a sought-after homemaking guru.