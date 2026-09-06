The Hands-Down Best New Sam's Club Deli Items Of The Year (So Far)

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It's been another good year for Sam's Club. The warehouse store made a few changes in 2026, and a steady growth in sales throughout the year imply they're working. Despite always being a runner up to Costco, the store also continues to do a few things better, including consistently lower membership fees. If you're a Sam's Club shopper, though, you probably don't really care about any of that. It's the groceries that really matter. Luckily, 2026 has been a great year for those, too, and particularly in the deli section, where new ready-to-heat-and-eat meals, sides, and appetizers have been appearing on an almost monthly basis.

We've looked at reviews, comments, and relied on our own experience to collect the very best here, from trend-chasing, protein-packed pasta meals to a reformulation of classic Member's Mark ceviche. In fact, one of the best things about Sam's Club's deli offerings in 2026 is how international and varied they are, catering to even the most adventurous eater. And yet, there are still ham and cheese sliders and cheesy pasta, so no one has to miss out!