The Hands-Down Best New Sam's Club Deli Items Of The Year (So Far)
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It's been another good year for Sam's Club. The warehouse store made a few changes in 2026, and a steady growth in sales throughout the year imply they're working. Despite always being a runner up to Costco, the store also continues to do a few things better, including consistently lower membership fees. If you're a Sam's Club shopper, though, you probably don't really care about any of that. It's the groceries that really matter. Luckily, 2026 has been a great year for those, too, and particularly in the deli section, where new ready-to-heat-and-eat meals, sides, and appetizers have been appearing on an almost monthly basis.
We've looked at reviews, comments, and relied on our own experience to collect the very best here, from trend-chasing, protein-packed pasta meals to a reformulation of classic Member's Mark ceviche. In fact, one of the best things about Sam's Club's deli offerings in 2026 is how international and varied they are, catering to even the most adventurous eater. And yet, there are still ham and cheese sliders and cheesy pasta, so no one has to miss out!
Member's Mark Lasagna Soup with Beef and Pork
This hearty soup reappeared at Sam's Club just in time for fall and to claim its spot on our rundown of the best deli deals of the year. Essentially a deconstructed lasagna, the tomato soup is chock full of pork and beef crumbles, pasta, and a double cheese mix of parmesan and Asiago. There's also garlic and Italian seasoning, obviously, because otherwise, it wouldn't exactly resemble a lasagna.
Member's Mark Lasagna Soup with Beef and Pork is rich and chunky enough to be a meal in itself, particularly at lunchtime, but you could also pull together a salad or sandwich in the 8 minutes it takes to heat. Sam's Club has the soup listed as a Thanksgiving item, perhaps because there isn't a "soup season" section online or in store. It has been a limited time item in the past, so grab a few two-packs while you can.
A two-pack of Member's Mark Lasagna Soup is $11.87 at Sam's Club, though prices may vary by store.
Member's Mark Beef Pot Roast with Carrots and Potatoes
If you're tired of making mistakes when you try and put together a pot roast, or just don't have the time to slow cook meat and make roast potatoes, the Sam's Club deli has you covered. Another fall release, this ready-to-heat pot roast comes with everything you need for a celebratory meal or a big Sunday afternoon family gathering. It's proven very popular with Sam's Club shoppers, with one review on the warehouse store's website declaring, "The meat was tender and did not need a knife."
The Member's Mark roast includes prepped and seasoned carrots and Yukon gold potatoes alongside slow-cooked beef and caramelized onion gravy, so there's no need to contend with raw meat or straining juices. You can pop it in the oven in the tin it comes in, and it'll be ready for under an hour. Use the time you save to actually talk to the guests you invited over for a roasts, or get started on a ridiculously complex dessert. Either way, lunch is sorted!
Member's Mark Pot Roast is $9.06/ per pound at Sam's Club and $29.90 per package on average, though prices may vary.
Member's Mark Seasoned Green Beans with Almonds
The only side on this list, the Member's Mark Seasoned Green Beans with Almonds are as bright and beautiful as they are delicious. Dressed simply with garlic, basil oil, and salt, with sliced almonds on the side ready to throw in, they're simple and tasty. And as they're made daily, they're always fresh, too.
Cooking instructions say they need 25 to 35 minutes in the oven, but the beans would probably be just be as tasty and likely remain a little crisper and more colorful if you sauteed them. You could even char them a little for extra flavor, if that's how you like your green veg. The dish's simplicity also allows room to add additional flavors if you want, like a little soy sauce or some chili flakes.
However you cook them, the green beans with almonds are super-versatile. They could be paired with other ready-to-heat ingredients, like Member's Mark Italian Chicken, or with full ready-to-heat-and-eat meals like that Member's Mark Beef Pot Roast with Carrots and Potatoes.
Find the Member's Mark Seasoned Green Beans with Almonds at Sam's Club for $5.17 per pound or an average of $7.24 per package. Prices may vary.
Member's Mark Marry Me Chicken With Tortellini
Member's Mark Marry Me Chicken With Tortellini is quite a meal. The ready to heat-and-eat trays are made up of five-cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and spinach, all drenched in a parmesan sauce.
The pasta dish is usually made daily at Sam's club, so it should always be fresh. It could even plausibly be called "home made" if you're in a pot luck or dinner party pinch! Despite being as rich as it sounds, the lazy family meal includes fresh veggies and chicken, so you're getting good stuff in alongside the pasta and cheese.
"Marry me" may have become an overused title for a variety of over-the-top online recipes and a ragtag assortment of ready-made meals, but I would at least go on a friendly date with someone who served this up to me. Maybe a pasta-making class?
Member's Mark Marry Me Chicken with Tortellini is priced at $5.24 at Sam's Club, with an average price of $17.82 per package. Prices may vary.
Member's Mark Mango Shrimp Ceviche
Member's Mark Mango Shrimp Ceviche, which launched in April, is genuinely delicious, high-quality seafood at a reasonable price. Sold by the pound, the summery, zesty dish pairs shrimp with lime, finely diced red onion, cilantro, cucumber, a touch of jalapeno, and mango. The ripe tropical fruit elevates the dish and brings out the sweetness in the shrimp.
Mango shrimp ceviche works great as an appetizer all year, and would be a treat at a cookout or a cocktail party. It has great reviews on the Sam's Club website, with one shopper noting, "It had just the right blend of flavors to be enjoyable as a stand alone meal." Personally, I'd want some crackers and half an avocado to make the cold seafood dish into a near-perfect light summer lunch, but it would also work if tossed into a salad or even served over rice.
Member's Mark Mango Shrimp Ceviche is $7.96 per pound at Sam's Club and $11.14 per average package. Prices may vary.
Member's Mark Chicken Shawarma Kit
The Member's Mark Chicken Shawarma Kit includes pita bread, a mix of chopped bruschetta veg, crumbled feta cheese, creamy garlic sauce, a lightly spiced tahini sauce, and seasoned chicken breast. It's fully cooked and can be eaten cold, or you can quickly warm your pita on the stove or in the microwave.
The kit claims to contain 6 servings, but if you're buying it for weeknight dinners and usually eat your main meal in the evening, it might not stretch quite that far. As the wraps are fun to put together and the flavors are memorable but not too intense, kids would also love this meal kit. Finally, like many warehouse store D.I.Y kits, the Member's Mark Chicken Shawarma Kit is perfect for lazy work lunches.
The Member's Mark Chicken Shawarma Kit is priced at $15.82, though prices may vary by store.
Member's Mark High Protein Penne Pasta with Italian Sausage
This is another big heat-and-eat pasta dish from Sam's Club, but this one's all about the macros! Well, kind of. Member's Mark High Protein Penne with Italian Sausage pairs (you guessed it) protein pasta with Italian sausage, creamy ricotta-tomato sauce and an impressive three cheeses. And I'm not double-counting that ricotta — there's parmesan and Asiago in the sauce as well as a mozzarella topping.
By all accounts, this dish is delicious. One particularly enthusiastic reviewer on the Sam's Club site wrote, "This served with Cole's Garlic toast made our dinner restaurant quality and at a very reasonable price." Like many of the Member's Mark heat-and-eat meals, the pasta dish is sold by the pound in tubs designed to serve a family of four. It could easily be split up for a week of prepped meals, too, assuming you have the self-control to stick to your portioned pasta dinners.
Member's Mark High Protein Penne Pasta With Italian Sausage is $5.12 per pound at Sam's Club, with an average price of $17.15 per tray. Prices may vary.
Member's Mark Chicken Tikka Masala
Look, I'm from London. I know my pasanda from my pathia. I also know that the idea of "authentic" curry is kind of ridiculous — I mean, tikka masala is considered a national dish in the U.K., and it was allegedly invented in a Glaswegian curry house in the 1970s. Clearly, if it tastes good, it counts. And it seems that this take on the proudly British classic chicken tikka masala from Member's Mark ticks the taste box and then some.
The curry kit is super-easy to heat and eat, and comes with everything you need for a full dinner, including cute mini naan breads. I would add some yogurt and maybe a couple of chutneys, but if you don't have them available, you won't miss them too badly. Who knows what the alleged original tikka masala came with, anyway? Knowing Glaswegian cuisine, it might have been served with a side of mozzarella pakora(which are delicious, by the way).
Member's Mark Chicken Tikka Masala is $7.24 per pound at Sam's Club, with an average price per package of $19.55. Prices may vary.
Member's Mark Tempura and Coconut Shrimp Tray
The Member's Mark Tempura and Coconut Shrimp Tray, which is paired with soy and chili dipping sauces, appeared at Sam's Club locations in June. It was great timing, as the light, crispy, and frankly delicious appetizer tray makes a great addition to a cookout, picnic, or al fresco dinner. As we move into fall, the Member's Mark Tempura and Coconut Shrimp Tray will work just as well as a dinner party nibble, and make an enviable addition to a buffet during the holidays. Big shrimp fans could make a day-to-day meal of the tray, too. Just add some rice and veggies, and you've got yourself several nutritious, low-effort servings.
Find the Member's Mark Tempura and Coconut Shrimp Tray at Sam's Club for $8.42 per pound for an average of $15.58 per tray. Prices may vary.
Member's Mark Ham and Cheese Sliders
Member's Mark Ham and Cheese Sliders may sound basic, but they're anything but. More than just sandwiches, these brioche buns are filled with thick-cut Black Forest ham and provolone cheese and topped with generous balls of garlic butter-flecked with herbs. As the sliders are designed to bake at home, the butter melts and coats every roll to create a crisp, flavorsome golden crust.
Once heated, this tray of eight sliders becomes a monkey bread-style tear-and-share dish, making it perfect for a casual gathering, like a game day tailgate or an at-home movie marathon. You could also pair a couple of sliders with a salad or soup for an easy lunch or dinner. But let's face it: However your family likes to eat them, it's unlikely that a tray of garlic-butter slathered cheese and ham sliders are going to last long in the fridge!
Member's Mark Ham and Cheese Sliders are $6.46 per pound at Sam's Club with an average price per package of $10.98. Prices may vary.