11 Mistakes People Make When Cooking Pot Roast

When it comes to comforting one-pot meals, pot roast stands out from the rest due to its tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture; rich, delicious gravy; and abundance of rustic vegetables. This flavorful, meaty meal is time-tested, and although it has undergone a few changes over the decades, it remains a cozy staple on cold winter nights. Pot roast is also a convenient weeknight dinner: You can load up a crock pot with almost any cut of beef you'd like, toss in some diced root vegetables like potatoes, and carrots, add a liquid of your choice, and a few seasonings, and go about the rest of your day. It's one of the original "set it and forget it" meals, and is almost impossible to mess up. However, that's not to say that mistakes can't happen.

While you don't want to waste time overthinking a dinner that is all about comfort, and ease, there are a few things you need to pay attention to during the preparation, cooking, and even serving processes. Pot roast is known for its simplicity, and flexibility when it comes to ingredients — this dinner is a great way to use up near-wilted vegetables, and even leftovers — but a few wrong steps can result in a bowl of flavorless slop. To keep that worst case scenario from happening to you, learn a few common mistakes people make when preparing pot roast, and our best tips for avoiding them.