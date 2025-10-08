Never Put These Meat Cuts In Your Slow Cooker Unless You Like The Taste Of Regret

Whether you are using it for meal prep or to make dinner while you're at work, the slow cooker is a godsend when time is limited. But it can't do everything — at least, not well. Some foods don't belong in a slow cooker. Even if you avoid the mistakes with the appliance that can ruin supper, if you're choosing the worst cuts of meat to cook low and slow, a much-anticipated meal can quickly become a monumental disappointment.

To find out which types of protein should and shouldn't be prepared in a slow cooker, The Takeout spoke with an expert, Dagan Lynn, the executive chef of Beef. It's What's For Dinner. He explained that when using a slow and low technique, upscale cuts of meat should sit on the sidelines. "Slow cooking doesn't do justice to cuts like ribeye, strip loin, tenderloin, or sirloin because cooking slow and low can actually dry the meat out," he said.

Unless you're making jerky, "dry" and "meat" are ideally never spoken in tandem. One of the primary appeals of top-notch proteins is their tender and juicy texture, and the slow cooker won't achieve that. "These cuts do better with a high-heat cooking method that quickly sears the meat, locking in juices and resulting in a tender, flavorful bite," Lynn said. "I like to save premium, tender cuts of beef for the stove or grill." That is actually good news for your budget. When choosing meat to put in a slow cooker, you don't need to break the bank on pricey cuts.