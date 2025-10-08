Never Put These Meat Cuts In Your Slow Cooker Unless You Like The Taste Of Regret
Whether you are using it for meal prep or to make dinner while you're at work, the slow cooker is a godsend when time is limited. But it can't do everything — at least, not well. Some foods don't belong in a slow cooker. Even if you avoid the mistakes with the appliance that can ruin supper, if you're choosing the worst cuts of meat to cook low and slow, a much-anticipated meal can quickly become a monumental disappointment.
To find out which types of protein should and shouldn't be prepared in a slow cooker, The Takeout spoke with an expert, Dagan Lynn, the executive chef of Beef. It's What's For Dinner. He explained that when using a slow and low technique, upscale cuts of meat should sit on the sidelines. "Slow cooking doesn't do justice to cuts like ribeye, strip loin, tenderloin, or sirloin because cooking slow and low can actually dry the meat out," he said.
Unless you're making jerky, "dry" and "meat" are ideally never spoken in tandem. One of the primary appeals of top-notch proteins is their tender and juicy texture, and the slow cooker won't achieve that. "These cuts do better with a high-heat cooking method that quickly sears the meat, locking in juices and resulting in a tender, flavorful bite," Lynn said. "I like to save premium, tender cuts of beef for the stove or grill." That is actually good news for your budget. When choosing meat to put in a slow cooker, you don't need to break the bank on pricey cuts.
Choose cheaper cuts of meat for the slow cooker
When beef is calling your name but you don't have the time to grill the perfect filet mignon, Dagan Lynn suggested using cuts more along the lines of the "poor man's brisket" instead. "The best cuts for slow cooking are chuck arm roast, top blade, 7-bone chuck roast, cross rib roast, chuck tender roast, chuck eye roast, and blade chuck roast," he said. "I love using beef chuck in the slow cooker because it's a versatile and flavorful cut of beef that's budget-friendly."
However, you still want to avoid drying out the meat. To ensure the beef remains juicy as it slowly becomes dinner, it's crucial to source cuts that boast an ample amount of fat. "When purchasing beef chuck, you want to look for good marbling," Lynn said. "That fat will melt during cooking, adding flavor and moisture to the beef."
Although it's not always the case, beef chuck is frequently sold in larger portions than your premium cuts of meat. That can be used to your advantage if your schedule isn't conducive to preparing a satisfying meal from scratch every day. "Slow cooking chuck is also great for a hands-off cooking method for meal prepping," Lynn said. "Just shred the beef in salads, tacos, grain bowls, and wraps throughout the week to ensure you get high-quality protein without having to cook daily."