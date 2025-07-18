12 Foods That Don't Belong In A Slow Cooker

Placing frozen meat and poultry directly in a slow cooker isn't just going to affect the texture and flavor, it's also likely to make them unsafe to eat. After all, there is a good reason why we keep perishables in the refrigerator. Whether it's an entire turkey, a chicken thigh, or a cut of beef, if left long enough in the "danger zone" between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, proteins can start to develop harmful bacteria.

Given that slow cookers heat gradually, the interior of the frozen meat and poultry — particularly larger pieces — can remain in the temperature "danger zone" long enough to spoil. Meat and poultry need to reach 140 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours of being taken out of the freezer to remain safe to eat — Crock-Pots simply take too long for this to happen. On top of that, placing frozen food in a slow cooker is likely to lower the gadget's overall temperature, only adding to the problem. Opening the lid to break apart frozen pieces of meat and poultry also prolongs the cooking time, allowing any dangerous pathogens in the food to multiply.

To keep food safe, it's important to thaw meat and poultry the right way — and this definitely doesn't involve a slow cooker. While it can take a little planning, the best way to defrost meat is in the refrigerator overnight. If time is of the essence, meat and poultry can also be thawed in cold tap water or the microwave. The caveat is that any meat and poultry thawed in the microwave needs to be cooked immediately.