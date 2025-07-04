Should You Fold Chicken Wings Before Deep Frying?
Fried chicken wings are one of the simple pleasures in life — crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and the perfect size to dip into your favorite hot sauce. Whether you're hosting a birthday or making a Super Bowl Sunday snack, there's plenty of reasons to fry up a batch. But should you be folding your wings before deep frying? We spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, for some expert advice.
Stevens explained that folding wings gives them "a compact shape so they cook evenly and look more uniform. It's not essential, but it helps prevent overcooked tips and undercooked joints." In other words, if you're serving a large crowd or want to show off a little, fold away — but don't stress if you skip this step. "If you're just making a few for yourself or a small gathering, you'll get good results either way — as long as you're not crowding them and the oil stays hot." These are two things that definitely make a difference.
Factors that determine a perfectly fried wing
Folding chicken wings might not have a huge impact on the end result, but there are plenty of other factors which can make or break this fried dish. As Stevens mentioned, don't overcrowd your wings when deep frying. Overcrowding will cause the oil temperature to drop, leaving you with soggy or maybe even undercooked chicken. It's much better to fry in batches. It's also important to pick the right oil. The most important thing is to pick an oil with a high smoke point, like canola oil. Skip the olive oil when frying chicken since its low smoke point will make your wings taste bitter or burnt.
For ultra crispy wings, pat them dry before coating or seasoning — this removes any excess moisture. The way you season the chicken is up to you, but even a simple salt brine will improve the flavor of the wings. Once you've finished frying, let the chicken cool slightly on a wire rack. This allows the air flow to preserve its crispiness as excess oil drips off. Folding might be optional, but these tips are non-negotiable for a batch of crispy fried chicken wings.