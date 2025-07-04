Should You Fold Chicken Wings Before Deep Frying?

Fried chicken wings are one of the simple pleasures in life — crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and the perfect size to dip into your favorite hot sauce. Whether you're hosting a birthday or making a Super Bowl Sunday snack, there's plenty of reasons to fry up a batch. But should you be folding your wings before deep frying? We spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, for some expert advice.

Stevens explained that folding wings gives them "a compact shape so they cook evenly and look more uniform. It's not essential, but it helps prevent overcooked tips and undercooked joints." In other words, if you're serving a large crowd or want to show off a little, fold away — but don't stress if you skip this step. "If you're just making a few for yourself or a small gathering, you'll get good results either way — as long as you're not crowding them and the oil stays hot." These are two things that definitely make a difference.