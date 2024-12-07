When To Add Cheese To Your Slow Cooker For The Best Taste And Texture

True to their name, slow cookers are a fantastic option for almost any recipe that is better when cooked on low heat over a long period of time. Slow cookers can cook soups, sides, or entire meals over the course of several hours, sometimes with almost no involvement from you beyond chopping and seasoning.

Slow cookers often only have two heat settings, low and high, but some ingredients require a more delicate touch. For recipes that call for cheese, you should not add it at the start of the cook (this advice also applies to milk and cream). The cheese will overcook before everything else is done, breaking your sauces and ruining your textures. Your unfortunate queso could become a meme. So, although slow cookers can handle cheese well, it requires a more precise, thoughtful touch to keep that velvety smooth consistency and avoid a clumpy, grainy mess — like Chipotle's first attempt at a queso sauce.