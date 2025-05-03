The One Step You Should Never Skip For More Flavorful Pot Roast

Pot roast is one of the coziest and most classic of all the comfort food dishes, and choosing the best cut of meat for pot roast is key to the success of this slow-cooked dish. But if you really want to make pot roast more flavorful, then there's one step which you absolutely must not skip: deglazing the pan.

So what exactly is deglazing? It might sound like a complicated culinary term, but it simply refers to adding some liquid to your hot pan once you've taken out the seared meat. As the liquid sizzles, it loosens all the caramelized brown bits — known as fond, if you want to get technical — which are actually packed with flavor. These tasty, dislodged pieces, which are the core of many tasty pan sauces, melt back into the liquid as it reduces and boost the gravy for your pot roast.

To really maximize the flavor, use the same Dutch oven to both sear and braise your seasoned meat. Once it's beautifully browned, transfer it to a plate, drain any excess fat from the Dutch oven, and add a cup of liquid to the pot. Stir and let it reduce before adding some stock and returning the meat to the Dutch oven along with some aromatics. While red wine is a popular choice for deglazing pot roast, you can actually use all sorts of delicious alternatives, depending on your preference.