Green beans are a tried and true side dish that, in my opinion, don't get nearly enough love. You can boil fresh green beans for the best bite or steam them, which draws out their bright color, but those cooking methods don't necessarily add any flavor to the beans. If you've got a pan that can hold a lot of heat, such as a cast-iron pan, or a carbon or stainless steel wok (there's a difference), try cranking up the heat until your cooking oil starts to smoke. Throw in the beans and let them sit until they blister on one side before tossing them. That blistering will add a touch of char to your green beans and the flesh will wilt soon afterwards, leaving you with a much more flavorful vegetable. This is one of my favorite ways to cook green beans, because you don't need an extra ingredient to layer an additional dimension of flavor to the vegetables.

Bests of all, the entire process only takes five to six minutes, since the carryover heat finishes cooking the beans. At this point, you're free to flavor your green beans in your preferred method. I'm a big fan of using a touch of oyster sauce to coat my green beans, because it's complex and creates a thin layer of umami. But be sure to add the sauces or flavors later in the process, as those ingredients can scorch during the blistering stage.