The High Heat Cooking Technique That Produces Extra-Flavorful Green Beans
Green beans are a tried and true side dish that, in my opinion, don't get nearly enough love. You can boil fresh green beans for the best bite or steam them, which draws out their bright color, but those cooking methods don't necessarily add any flavor to the beans. If you've got a pan that can hold a lot of heat, such as a cast-iron pan, or a carbon or stainless steel wok (there's a difference), try cranking up the heat until your cooking oil starts to smoke. Throw in the beans and let them sit until they blister on one side before tossing them. That blistering will add a touch of char to your green beans and the flesh will wilt soon afterwards, leaving you with a much more flavorful vegetable. This is one of my favorite ways to cook green beans, because you don't need an extra ingredient to layer an additional dimension of flavor to the vegetables.
Bests of all, the entire process only takes five to six minutes, since the carryover heat finishes cooking the beans. At this point, you're free to flavor your green beans in your preferred method. I'm a big fan of using a touch of oyster sauce to coat my green beans, because it's complex and creates a thin layer of umami. But be sure to add the sauces or flavors later in the process, as those ingredients can scorch during the blistering stage.
You don't have to use your stovetop to blister green beans, either
You don't necessarily need to use your stovetop to blister green beans. You can also consider broiling the green beans on high heat after tossing them in some oil and salt. Just be sure to check on them every few minutes to ensure they don't fully blacken, because that can happen relatively quickly. Once you see a bit of color forming, be sure to toss them on your baking sheet so they are evenly roasted. You can also use a grilling basket to roast them on your grill, if you've got the extra space.
If you're looking to make cooking even easier, you don't need to do much else. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice works well as a finishing agent, or a scattering of fresh herbs; even a big handful of tart and tangy pomegranate seeds will make green beans taste more gourmet. It's not often that the seasoning is built into the cooking method, but when it comes to blistering your green beans, you'll find just that.