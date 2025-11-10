How Long You Should Boil Fresh Green Beans For The Best Bite

Perfectly boiling green beans can be a tricky affair. If they aren't cooked long enough, they may as well be served raw, with all of their crunch and tough skin. When they are left boiling for too long, they can turn mushy and muted in color. The difference between perfection and one of these two extremes can happen in mere minutes. For advice on the matter, we spoke to Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook." She told The Takeout that perfectly cooked green beans that still have a snappy texture will be done in just a few minutes.

When asked exactly how long green beans should be boiled, she replied, "About four to five minutes in salted water until they turn bright green and still snap when bent. Any longer and they lose that crisp bite and turn dull in color." Before you drop the beans in the water, it should be boiling rapidly and should stay boiling while they cook. If the water cools down too much, it will affect the cooking time. Once they're finished, Gentile recommended plunging them into an ice bath. She explained, "The ice bath stops the cooking so the beans keep their beautiful color and crunch."

An ice bath is basically just a bowl or container filled with ice-cold water. When you place vegetables that have been boiled in it, the residual cooking is halted. After blanching vegetables, you can also give them a light coating of oil to prevent wrinkling.