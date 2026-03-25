5 Big Changes Sam's Club Is Rolling Out In 2026

We all love Sam's Club for great deals on high-quality bulk products. It's the home of the rotisserie chicken even cheaper than Costco's, the place where you can score paper products, pasta, gas, and snacks at a price that keeps you coming back. Every year there are a few changes at the ever-popular membership warehouse grocer, like when Sam's Club forayed into private-label sushi in 2025 and introduced AI-powered exit monitoring in 2024. This year, you'll be seeing some of those changes pushed forward into new frontiers. In 2026, Sam's Club is expanding its technological capabilities, its physical footprint, and its inventory of private-label products.

Member's Mark products (like these Sam's Club items you need to try under $10) are getting a complete ingredient overhaul in 2026. Following its Made Without initiative, Sam's Club has removed 40 potentially harmful ingredients from its products. This has triggered a total shift in inventory, so watch for deals on products being phased out as new items take their place on the shelves.

Sam's Club is doubling down on digital tools in 2026 as well by pushing its futuristic shopping model even further. The company will be remodeling all 600 stores to be checkout-free, moving customers toward already established digital payments with AI scanning technology used as an anti-theft measure on the way out.