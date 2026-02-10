Sam's Club's $25 Sushi Party Tray Is A Steal, According To Customers

While Sam's Club has been selling sushi platters for a while now, the retailer really amped up its presence in the store-bought sushi market in 2025 when it began selling the cuisine under its private label, Member's Mark, in continued collaboration with FujiSan. This meant that the rules Member's Mark products must adhere to — such as the "Made Without" pledge that ensures certain artificial ingredients and high-fructose corn syrup aren't used — are in effect for the sushi, and have led many to believe that the store will continue expanding its selection moving forward.

Avoiding Member's Mark products is a major mistake when shopping at Sam's Club, and the 44-piece platter that has been a major fan favorite is no exception. Some even refer to its low price as merely the cherry on top. "It's so good, the best grocery store sushi I've had," one Redditor admitted. "And it's affordable. ... Go get you some ASAP!" Many have also stated that it's perfect for three to four hungry sushi lovers having a picnic or work lunch who are looking to enjoy a delicious meal without breaking the bank. One customer even noted that the sushi chef on duty at their local Sam's Club location was willing to make the platter fresh when asked, which could dispel any potential fears you might have regarding how long the sushi sits before you buy it.